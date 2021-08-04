Drone footage shows firefighters' speedy response to bike fire

Firefighters tackled a motorbike fire on a rural road and drone footage shows the speed with which they had the incident under control.

A still from the drone footage of the fire

One crew from Ludlow fire station was dispatched to the fire, on the B4364 at Middleton, near Ludlow, at around 8.50pm yesterday.

One bike was on fire and footage captured from a drone shows officers extinguishing the blaze within 40 seconds of the fire engine pulling up.

Onlookers can be seen watching as the fire engine approaches, before the firefighters spring into action and turn a hose on the blazing bike – extinguishing the fire in what seems less than 10 seconds.

Police were also in attendance at the scene, along with Shropshire Council.

