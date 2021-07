BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/07/2021..Pic along the road to Ludlow (The road that cuts right through the middle of the Ludlow Race Track, where a farmer has had a mishap, temporarily blocking the road after tipping his hay load over. Nobody was injured and party involved didnt want to give a contact number..

Several bales of hay fell of a tractor's trailer on Thursday afternoon in Ludlow.

The bales fell on the B4365, the road that cuts through Ludlow Racecourse.

Perplexed farmers were seen assessing the situation, considering how to clear the road.