'Multihog' called in to tackle Shropshire's potholes

The local uthority says the Multevo Multihog road planer machine was officially adopted earlier this year – and has increased the volume of repairs by around 150m² per gang each day. There are three teams deployed across the county.

A spokesman said it means an average of 9,000m² of road can be now treated each month.

He added: "The Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang. It’s quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective road by hand."

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “With our contractor Kier we carried out a series of trials using different machines and methods aimed at finding a more permanent and cost-effective way of tackling problematic potholes.

“Trials of the Multihog showed dramatic improvements in permanent road repairs, and it will now form an important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs, which will improve the county’s roads.”

James Birch, managing director of Kier, Local Highways, said: “Utilising the Multihog is very fast, it’s efficient, it’s cost-effective, and it reduces the health and safety risk to our teams.