Drivers facing diversion for Ludlow footpath work

Part of Sheet Road, pictured going right from the roundabout, will be shut to traffic near the A49. Photo: Google

Traffic will be prohibited from using sections of Sheet Road at the junction with the A49 at Sheet village for 41 days. Work will be carried out from next week to fit drainage, footpaths at the entrance to the Shropshire Homes development.

The independent developer is building around 80 new homes comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows in Ledwyche Rise about a mile from the town centre.

The highways work will involve the installation of two new kerbs near Ludlow Eco Park and a pedestrian crossing point for residents to improve road safety.

There will be footpaths created on both sides of the road near Sheet Village and a new lane created for traffic turning right into the estate.

Councillor Vivienne Parry said: "I have received a number of queries from residents about what work will be happening in Sheet Road near sheet Village and the Shropshire Council highways officer has been very helpful in providing the information.

"I'm glad the kerbs are being done because they currently jut into the road and although it is a 30 mph zone, some motorists take no notice of the speed limit and exceed that.

"Heading from the Shropshire Homes site there will be a new access road and footpaths to make it safer for all road users along there.

"The staff in the development's site office are very nice. Some of the existing residents in the areas had some concerns about the building work and effects on their own proprieties, but we spoke to the site manager about and the matters were resolved.

"They have said that if anyone has any further concerns that they are available on site or via telephone to address them."

Access to Sheet Road for existing residents will be maintained for the duration of the highways and construction programmes.

The Sheet is a popular village located just near Ludlow overlooking picturesque countryside. Properties on the new estate are priced from £184,950 with Help to Buy options available.