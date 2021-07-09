New bridge over railway opened near near Oakengates Station

Oakengates Mayor Stephen Reynolds, resident Susan Cotton and site manager Leon Yewdell at the bridge Oakengates Mayor Stephen Reynolds, resident Susan Cotton and site manager Leon Yewdell at the bridge

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, mayor of Oakengates, said that the work to create the new bridge near Oakengates Station would be a significant benefit to local people.

The bridge, linking Station Fields and Hancocks Drive, had been put in place in a major engineering project as part of a £920,000 investment scheme.

It has now been completed and is being used by local residents.

Councillor Reynolds said: "We have now got a really good bridge there that hopefully will be there for a long long time. It is made of modern materials and really looks the part. It will make such a difference to local people.

"It is a vast improvement on what we had to endure for quite a few years with the old bridge. It has been a project we have wanted to see completed for a long time and the old bridge was deteriorating fast and the access for people with disabilities was very difficult."

"Congratulations to everyone involved in getting this done."

Speaking ahead of the new bridge being put in place Network Rail's Central route director Dave Penney said: “Replacing the public footbridge at Oakengates will really transform the look and feel of the station and surrounding area.