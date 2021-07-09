Driver in hospital with serious injuries after M54 crash near Telford

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between Junction 3 at Tong and Junction 4 at Telford at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

The road was closed until about 8pm while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene.

Highways England said traffic had been temporarily stopped due to the crash before confirming the road was closed due to a “serious collision”.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and traffic officers were at the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M54, just before Junction 4 on the westbound carriageway, at 6.31pm. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the driver of the car. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance."

People were advised to avoid the area and follow a diversion using the A41, A5 and A4640. The fire service sent six appliances from Albrighton, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations.