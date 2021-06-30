M54 eastbound is closed due to crash

By Jordan Reynolds

A serious crash closed the M54 eastbound between Albrighton and Wolverhampton.

Traffic was stopped between Junction 3 and Junction 2 at about 8pm on Tuesday while the emergency services dealt with the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Highways England tweeted saying: "The M54 eastbound J3 (Tong Village A41) to J2 (Wolverhampton A449) two lanes have been closed due to a serious collision.

"Traffic officers are currently at scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police Central Motorway Police Group are on their way to the area to assist.

"Update - traffic is currently stopped while emergency services are dealing with the scene."

