Part of the A5 to shut overnight for repairs

Preston Island, Shrewsbury

Highways England has made a temporary prohibition of traffic order on the A5 and M54 for the work to go ahead, which will include routine cyclic maintenance.

As a result the eastbound carriageway of the A5 from its roundabout junction with the A49, known as Preston Island, at Shrewsbury, to its junction with the M54 at junction seven will close.

The eastbound carriageway of the M54 from its junction with the A5 to its junction with the entry slip road at junction seven will also close.

The work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am and is expected to start on Monday, June 28. It is anticipated that the work will take nine nights to complete.

Emergency services vehicles and those being used in connection with the works will be exempt from the closures.

A diversion route will be signposted.

Making the order, Karen Eustace, an officer in Highways England, said: “Highways England Company Limited (Company No. 9346363) has made an order on the A5 Trunk Road and the M54 Motorway, in the County of Shropshire, to allow renewal of safety barriers, routine cyclic maintenance and repair works to take place.

“The effect of the order will be to close - a) the eastbound carriageway of the A5 from its roundabout junction with the A49, known as Preston Island, at Shrewsbury, to its junction with the M54 at Junction 7; b) the eastbound carriageway of the M54 from its junction with the A5 to its junction with the entry slip road at Junction 7; and c) any layby located adjacent to the length of the A5 described at (a) above.

“The work will be carried out overnight between 20:00 hours and 06:00 hours and is expected to start on Monday 28 June 2021 and continue for 9 nights. The Order will come into force on 21 June 2021.

“Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue authority, ambulance or traffic officer purposes and vehicles being used in connection with the said works will be exempt from the closures.

“A diversion route via the A5, B4380, B5061, Holyhead Road and M54 will be signed.”