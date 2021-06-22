Delays for Shropshire and Mid Wales passengers after train hits fallen tree

No-one was hurt in the incident, which happened between Hereford and Leominster at about 9am on Tuesday.
Passengers using the service between Craven Arms and Hereford and those using the Heart of Wales line to Swansea were also affected.
Transport for Wales spokesman Tim Lewis said: "The train involved was the 7am Milford Haven to Manchester service. The line was cleared and reopened at midday.
"Three services were affected by knock on disruption. The train struck a tree, but there were no injuries."