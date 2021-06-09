Long M54 delays after crash between Telford and Shrewsbury

Traffic queueing on the M54 on Wednesday morning. Photo: Traffic England

Drivers heading towards Shrewsbury are facing long tailbacks after the crash happened westbound, beyond the last opportunity to turn off before the motorway becomes the A5.

Traffic is backed up from the site of the crash, between Junction 7 for the Wellington and Shrewsbury, to Telford with queues stretching past Junction 6 at 8.30am.

There are also long queues of drivers waiting to use the exit road at Junction 7.

Police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene, with the incident understood to have happened before 8am.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.