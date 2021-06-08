Roadworks to close section of busiest route for nine nights

LAST WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/01/2021 - M54 Motorway Tong Interchange - at 8am during Lockdown 3.0 showing how busy it is despite the lockdown. In Picture: Facing towards Wolverhampton direction from Telford direction..

The eastbound stretch of the A5 from Preston Island on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, to Junction 7 of the M54 near Wellington, will be closed from 8pm to 6am.

The closure will last for nine nights from June 28.

Highways England, which has published a notice outlining the need for the closure, said it was taking place so that workers can renew safety barriers, complete “routine cyclic maintenance”, and other repair works.

Drivers will be asked to follow a diversion taking them on the B4380, B5061 and Holyhead Road.

Signs will be put in place alerting motorists to the diversion route.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council has confirmed it is closing a footpath to public use because it has become dangerous.

The council said that the order would cover ‘Footpath 34 (part) Weston Rhyn at Pentre Wood’.

The section affected travels through the woods along the River Ceiriog before heading in a south westerly direction to meet the road in Bronygarth.

An order published by the authority said that the closure is required because “the footpath has been eroded into the river resulting in works being needed”.

There is an alternative route available through Pentre Wood.

Planning

Telford & Wrekin Council has also confirmed details of a number of planning applications it will consider.

A notice published by the authority includes notification of plans for 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the site of the former Haygate Pub, 26 Haygate Road, Wellington.

Permission is also being requested for roof repairs and other internal work to a listed building which is part of the Museum of the Gorge in Ironbridge.

Planners will also be asked to approve three new livestock buildings at New House Farm, Chester Road, Chetwynd.