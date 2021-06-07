Pics: @NewportCops

Teams from Newport and Telford police went to the scene of the two-car crash at Limekiln roundabout near Priorslee before 9am this morning.

They have closed the road between Redhill Way and the A5 at Crackley Bank in Telford due to an RTC.

Photo: @NewportCops

An air ambulance was also at the scene. Police have asked people to avoid the area.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the A5 at Redhill, Shifnal (at the Limekiln roundabout, Crackleybank). We received the report of the collision at just before 7.45am this morning.

"Two vehicles are involved and two people are injured."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A5 in Telford, near to Limekiln Bank Roundabout, at 7.42am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients. The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was found to be in a serious condition. She received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance.

"The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en route to hospital. The driver of the second car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene."