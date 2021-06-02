Man hit by lorry in Wellington is airlifted to hospital

The air ambulance over Bowring Park, Wellington. Photo: Dave Windley

The crash involving one lorry and one pedestrian took place at the junction of Carver's Close and Holyhead Road in Wellington at 8.35am.

Jamie Arrowsmith for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.