Man hit by lorry in Wellington is airlifted to hospital

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry this morning.

The air ambulance over Bowring Park, Wellington. Photo: Dave Windley
The crash involving one lorry and one pedestrian took place at the junction of Carver's Close and Holyhead Road in Wellington at 8.35am.

Jamie Arrowsmith for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.

"He was found in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

