Oxon park and ride in Shrewsbury to start next week

Oxon park and ride in Shrewsbury is to begin operating again from tomorrow, providing a boost to people wanting to access Shrewsbury town centre.

With the Harlescott and Meole Brace park and ride services already running again after the Covid-19 lockdowns, all three Shrewsbury park and ride services will be fully operational ahead of the scheduled national lockdown easing date of June 21.

The Oxon park and ride buses have been used to provide the free shuttle service to Shrewsbury’s main vaccination centres – but that service ended on Saturday.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said: “I’m really pleased that – in partnership with Arriva – we can begin to operate the Oxon Park and Ride service from June 1, to enable more workers, shoppers and visitors to travel in and out of Shrewsbury town centre and help to support the local economy.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers remains a priority, and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

The service will operate its usual route until 11am each day, whilst High Street is open.

Thereafter, between 11am and 4pm each day, while High Street is closed to all traffic, buses will continue to serve key bus stops including Shrewsbury Railway Station, Castle Street and Dogpole, but will exit the town over English Bridge and onwards back to the Oxon Park and Ride site.

Buses will run from the Oxon site every 20 minutes, from 7.45am to 6.45pm.