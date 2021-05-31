A49 among Shropshire roads set to close for roadworks

Highways England has confirmed the plan to close the A49 between Wistanstow and Felhampton near Craven Arms in the south of the county.

The overnight closure will allow its staff to carry out “skid resistance improvement” work, according to a notice published by the organisation.

The closure will start at 8pm on Thursday, June 17, and will continue until 6am the following morning.

Signposts will be in place highlighting a diversion for motorists via Lower Lane and Gates Lane.

Highways England will also be closing a number of laybys on the M54 and A5 to carry out ‘sampling work’.

The closures, which will stretch from the Emstrey Roundabout to Junction 7 of the M54 at Cluddley, near Telford, will be in operation over two days.

They will begin at 9pm on Thursday and will finish at 6am on Saturday.

Under the terms of the order published by Highways England the laybys will still be available for use by the emergency services.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council has announced a lengthy road closure on the Shropshire and Mid Wales border.

Under the order, traffic will be not be able to use the B4386 From Chirbury to the junction for Stockton and Marton.

The order comes into force tomorrow, and will last for 80 days.

Shropshire Council said that the work is needed for Severn Trent to install 3,000 metres of new water main in the area.

There will also be a closure at Brand Lane in Ludlow, which will run from 6pm to 6am until Wednesday.

Shropshire Council said that the closure is required to allow Severn Trent to put in three new connections.

An alternative route is available via Broad Street, High Street, Castle Street, Castle Square, Dinham, Middle Wood Road, Whitcliffe Road, B4361, and Old Street.

Station Road in Whittington will be closed for seven days from tomorrow.

During Monday to Friday it will be shutt between 9.30am and 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday it will be shut between 8am and 5pm.

The closure will allow workers to carry out resurfacing, lining and signing.