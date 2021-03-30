Crash involving car and motorbike closes major route in south Shropshire

A major Shropshire road is shut in both directions after a crash involving a car and motorbike.

The A49 in south Shropshire, between Craven Arms and Church Stretton. Pic: Google
The A49 in south Shropshire, between Craven Arms and Church Stretton. Pic: Google

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance are in attendance on the A49 in south Shropshire, between the A489 (near Craven Arms) and the B4371 (Church Stretton).

Highways England said: "Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider alternative routes."

Jordan Eggington from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12:54pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and motorcyclist on the A49 from Marsh Cottage Junction in Felhampton.

"We currently have several resources at the scene including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, three land ambulances and a paramedic officer.”

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

