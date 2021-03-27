Shrewsbury motorbike training firm opens American diner

Essential Driver Training, known locally by their motorcycle training division, Fast Trak Rider. Photo: Google.

Shrewsbury-based Essential Driver Training, known locally by their motorcycle training division, Fast Trak Rider, has opened the diner at its training school on Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Owner and director of training, David Palmer said: “We have been training in Shrewsbury for twenty six years and while most of what we do is legal compliance in cars and trucks for some very well known multinational companies, our love has always been motorbikes.

"During the first lockdown we were only allowed to carry out bike training. During the latest lockdown even bike training came to a standstill but we used the opportunity to build a sit-in and takeaway diner."

David added: “Our association with America and Route 66 in particular stretches back over thirty years. We are actually the world wide distributors for the Route 66 magazine, and we organise riding trips mainly to the West Coast every other year.