MP meets with transport officials to press for electrification between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

Shrewsbury railway station Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said there would be huge environmental and economic benefits to electrifying the 28-mile stretch, which also has stations in Staffordshire and Telford.

He said he had received a very positive response from senior officials at the department, who had been impressed that the scheme had strong support across the county, including councillors in Telford & Wrekin.

"They said they were impressed by the fact that we are united, and that getting political support from both Shrewsbury and Telford is going to be very important," he said," he said.

Mr Kawczynski has also asked for a meeting with a transport minister, which he says he will invite a delegation from both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas to attend.

He said the next step would be to provide a detailed estimate of the reduction in CO2 emissions that electrification would bring.

Mr Kawczynski said he also intended to raise the matter at Prime Minister's Questions.

Disruption

He said he was warned that if the bid was successful, the work would take a number of years and would cause significant disruption.

"We appreciate the long-term benefits to our county are well worth the short-term disruption," said Mr Kawczynski.

"Many young people at the election expressed to me their determination to focus on the environment, and this is very important in protecting the planet.

"Having dirty diesel trains along the line is very antiquated."

The line, which serves stations at Telford, Oakengates, Wellington, Shifnal, Cosford, Albrighton and Codsall, is the only part of the route to London which is not electrified.

Mr Kawczynski had campaigned for the direct-rail link between Shrewsbury and London, which was launched by the former Virgin Trains in 2014.

"I remember we were told years ago that it was unfeasible to have a direct train service to London, but I was told that before Covid it was beating all expectations, and that there were plans to increase it to three services a day," he said.

Network Rail, the state-owned company responsible for managing Britain’s railways, has also backed calls for the line to be electrified.