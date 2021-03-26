Two men taken to hospital after lorry crash near Market Drayton

The A41 at Tern Hill. Pic: Google

The smash between the two HGVs happened at around 9pm on the A41 at Tern Hill.

One of the men had to be helped from his vehicle by firefighters, while the other man was able to free himself. Both were taken to hospital via ambulance.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.03pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Tern Hill.

"Four fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.