Telford fly-tip including high-end clothes traced to London business

High-end clothes were part of a fly-tip in Telford that was found to be connected to a dry cleaning business in London.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Neighbourhood enforcement officers from Telford & Wrekin Council investigated after a large amount of clean clothes was found beside a slip road at Junction 7 of the M54 near Wellington.

A statement from the council said that their investigation led them to a dry cleaning business in London, which has now been fined.

The fly-tip near Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A spokesman for the council said: "It consisted of bagged-up clothes that looked like they had been cleaned and folded – but didn’t go back to the customer(s).

"With the clothes were the dry cleaner’s dockets which identified the business in London.

"Our enforcement team contacted the business directly, which couldn’t provide evidence of who was used to dispose of its commercial waste.

"The requirement for a business (of any size) to dispose of commercial waste properly is called 'duty of care' and the fine for failing to do that is £300, which has been served on that dry cleaning business."

Learn more about reporting fly tips in Telford and Wrekin at telford.gov.uk/info/20482/street_care_and_cleaning/212/fly-tipping_dumped_rubbish/2.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

