HS2: Shropshire village mentioned in one in six consultation responses

There have been 499 responses to the latest consultation on HS2, which would see hundreds of lorries travel through Woore, near Market Drayton, as part of the construction process. Of the 499, 80 mentioned Woore.

The latest consultation into the impact of the high speed rail project was raised in Parliamentary questions by Labour's Lord Rosser, who asked how many responses there had been and how many mentioned Woore.

The answer said that the report into the consultation will be published before May 1, and that there were 499 responses – 80 of them mentioning Woore.

A statement from Woore Parish Council said: “With nearly one in six responses mentioning Woore, this is a superb response and Woore Parish Council would like to thank all those that took part.