Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident near Woore

It happened in Audlem Road, near Woore, in north Shropshire, at about 11.30am, the fire service said.

Firefighters, police, air and land ambulances all attended to help, and the man was taken to hospital on blue lights and sirens.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Crews arrived to find the motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition after coming off his bike.