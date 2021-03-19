Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident near Woore

By Rob Smith

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious in injuries after a collision with a car today.

It happened in Audlem Road, near Woore, in north Shropshire, at about 11.30am, the fire service said.

Firefighters, police, air and land ambulances all attended to help, and the man was taken to hospital on blue lights and sirens.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Crews arrived to find the motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition after coming off his bike.

“Staff worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the patient at the scene and on route to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where hospital staff were waiting to continue treatment.”

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

