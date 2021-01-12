Telford road to be closed for electrical works

The affected part of Mannerley Lane. Photo: Google Maps

Part of Mannerley Lane, in Overdale, will be closed from February 1 to February 5, said Lawley and Overdale Parish Council.

Western Power Distribution is planning to undertake pole change works in the area so a length of Mannerley Lane – from its junction with Overdale for approximately 65m in a southerly direction – will be closed to traffic for five days.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling northbound will be via Overdale, Valley Road, Hill Road and Oak Road.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling southbound will be vice versa.