Telford road to be closed for electrical works

By Rob Smith TelfordTransportPublished: Last Updated:

A short residential road in Telford will be shut for five days while electrical poles are changed.

The affected part of Mannerley Lane. Photo: Google Maps
The affected part of Mannerley Lane. Photo: Google Maps

Part of Mannerley Lane, in Overdale, will be closed from February 1 to February 5, said Lawley and Overdale Parish Council.

Western Power Distribution is planning to undertake pole change works in the area so a length of Mannerley Lane – from its junction with Overdale for approximately 65m in a southerly direction – will be closed to traffic for five days.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling northbound will be via Overdale, Valley Road, Hill Road and Oak Road.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling southbound will be vice versa.

Signage and information about the diversion route will be posted on site.

Transport
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News