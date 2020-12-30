Man cut free after crash involving car and van

A man had to be cut free from his car after a collision with a van near a Shropshire village.

Photo: Prees Fire Station
Photo: Prees Fire Station

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash on the B5476 at Coton, between Whitchurch and Wem, although firefighters did use cutting equipment to free the driver.

The crash happened soon before 2pm today, and when the fire service was alerted, four crews were sent from nearby Prees, Wem and Wellington.

Photo: Prees Fire Station

Both vehicles were severely damaged and the car lost a wheel.

Ambulance service and police staff also attended, though a statement from the Prees firefighters said that no serious injuries had been sustained in the crash.

