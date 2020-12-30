Man cut free after crash involving car and van

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash on the B5476 at Coton, between Whitchurch and Wem, although firefighters did use cutting equipment to free the driver.
The crash happened soon before 2pm today, and when the fire service was alerted, four crews were sent from nearby Prees, Wem and Wellington.
Both vehicles were severely damaged and the car lost a wheel.
Ambulance service and police staff also attended, though a statement from the Prees firefighters said that no serious injuries had been sustained in the crash.
Prees and Wem appliances have just attended a 2 vehicle RTC in the Coton area . Crews used cutting equipment to free the driver of the car . No serious injuries.— Prees Fire Station (@PreesFire_SFRS) December 30, 2020
Road closed for a while. pic.twitter.com/kFL5neZMk3