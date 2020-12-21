12 months of Mile End Roundabout roadworks to start in new year

Mile End Roundabout

The work to Oswestry's Mile End Roundabout could take 12 months to complete and there will be temporary road closures, but Shropshire Council says much of the work will be away from the existing carriageway.

Balfour Beatty has been given the contract to carry out the work, which will join the main A5 and A483 trunk roads, as well as the B4579 Shrewsbury Road into town.

Reduced speed limits will be in place for the duration of the project.

The works will lead to traffic being diverted from the A5 to a new, four-arm roundabout to the north-east of the existing junction, with a link road to the current roundabout.

The new roundabout will allow traffic using the A5 to bypass the existing Mile End roundabout in a bid to reduce congestion and provide access to the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park.

Shropshire Council says it will also allow plans for new housing just off the Oswestry bypass to be brought forward.

Steve Charmley, the council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “We are so excited to be in a position to announce that we are due to appoint Balfour Beatty to construct this major project for us in Oswestry.

“The planned upgrade to the Mile End roundabout will be a massive step forward in our plans to boost Oswestry as a place to live, work and visit and concentrate on its economic growth going forward.

“The roundabout as it is can become very busy and this will not only relieve that stress, but will also open up possibilities to bring this end of Oswestry into the future and provide a gateway to the town for workers and visitors alike.

“The work will enable the proposed Innovation Park which will bring potentially hundreds of new jobs to the town and also the planned housing proposals. This is a really positive step forward for Oswestry and I am looking forward to seeing the work starting.”

Housing sites already allocated through the current Local Plan in Oswestry require improvements to the road network to enable approved sites to be developed.

Shropshire Council has accessed funds from the Housing Infrastructure Fund through Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership for the project.

Councillor Charmley said: "Residents may have noticed that work has already begun in preparation for the work, including ecological and archaeological work with the relocation of great crested newts, the erection of a boundary fence and planting.

"Work is expected to last for a year and traffic calming measures will be introduced when work begins in January 2021, including 40mph speed limits on all approaches to the roundabout. Although most work will take place away from the carriageway, some overnight closures and diversions will be in place occasionally. These will be notified in advance.