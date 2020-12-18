Three taken to hospital after serious crash closes main road

The A470 in Llanidloes has been closed after a collision involving a car and an articulated lorry just before 8am today.

Dyfed-Powys Police were at the scene arranging a closure around the Llanidloes Bypass and the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance also attended to take three people to hospital.

The driver of the car has been airlifted to hospital. Her two passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Drivers were asked to find another route while the road was closed.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to the A470 at Llanidloes this morning, Friday 18 December, at 7.46am to reports of a high-velocity road traffic collision.

"We sent three emergency ambulances, our emergency medical retrieval and transfer service. Two patients were taken by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and a further patient by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment."

Police are appealing for anyone travelling along this stretch of road at the time of the collision who had dash cam footage, or saw the collision or the vehicles involved, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.