Footpath improvements for Newtown

Llanidloes Road , Newtown. Photo: Google StreetView.

Works to extend the path on Llanidloes Road to the college and theatre are being carried out with funding from the Welsh Government.

It will reduce the road to one lane with traffic lights but it is not expected to impact greatly on journey times for motorists.

The improvements will complete the main Active Travel routes within the town, previously identified in consultations with residents, businesses and local communities.

Powys County Council says the Active Travel routes in Newtown will provide a safe network of routes for all users, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

As part of the planned improvements, the path under Nantoer Bridge will be widened, significantly reducing the safely risk for pedestrians and cyclists.

The path is well used by young people walking to and from the college.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for highways, said the wider pathway will be achieved by using one of the existing traffic lanes to create the extra wide pavement. The carriageway will be reduced to one lane, with two-way traffic controlled by programmed traffic lights.

To improve the road safety on the approach and under the bridge, the speed limit will be reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Councillor Hulme said: “We are delighted to be able to extend the existing walking and cycle facilities on Llanidloes Road. The area under the Nantoer Bridge has been of significant concern for many years, where we have seen a number of accidents, and the existing narrow pavement has prevented lots of young people cycling or walking to college with confidence.

“The new bypass has given us the opportunity to develop schemes like this in Newtown, which will not only encourage Active Travel throughout the town, but will also reduce the number of large vehicles using Llanidloes Road as a through route.