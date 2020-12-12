Councillor's ordeal as car crash 'casualty' to promote road safety

Councillor Richard Overton after his ordeal The 'victim' had to be cut out of the car The firefighters had to be careful with the casualty Firefighters worked together to free the victim

That is because the rescue was orchestrated as a demonstration to raise awareness of the potential dangers of driving in the winter.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader, played the part of a road traffic collision casualty on Friday. The exercise was streamed and is still available at facebook.com/shropsfire.

The councillor was 'trapped' in the car and once they were told to begin, the firefighters got to work using their equipment to break the windscreen and remove the upper frame and rear door, all the while keeping his head secure.

Once the entire upper half of the car was safely cut free, they had to secure any remaining sharp points with protective material before inserting a long board with which to lift the councillor free.

Station manager Ross Donnelly hosted and commentated over the stream, explaining what the firefighters were doing.

He previously said: “As well as a chance for our crew to practise their skills, we wanted people to understand that if they end up in an accident, the experience of being cut out of a vehicle that’s been damaged can add to the stress and risk of an incident.

“When we arrive at a road traffic collision, casualties are often in a state of shock or suffering serious injuries, and timing can mean the difference between life and death.

“We have to use heavy machinery, which can be very close to the casualty sending vibrations through their body. Combined with strangers, sometimes extra lighting and the accident itself, the whole experience can be really tough.

“It’s another reason we practice as we need to be able to work as efficiently as possible to make sure the rescue is performed quickly."

Once his ordeal was over, councillor Overton said: "It's a very scary experience. You're in the hands of professionals and they're re-assuring you but when you can't hear what's going on and you're just hearing punching and the vibrations of the car, your heart starts pounding.

"Even though that was a practice, I wouldn't like to be in a real car accident – as a casualty it must be really scary.

"The reassurance that was given and telling you what was going on was very helpful."