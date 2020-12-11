Motorway delays near Telford after lorry jackknifes

The lorry got into difficulty on the eastbound M54 between Junctions 3 and 2, Tong and Coven Green respectively, at about 4.30pm.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a HGV left the motorway and went up an embankment. Four fire crews attended and one person was rescued from the vehicle by firefighters.

The eastbound road was shut completely after the accident, but one lane has since reopened.

A statement on the public Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: "Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.

"Road traffic collision involving Heavy Goods Vehicle left motorway and gone up embankment. One casualty released by fire crews. Small gear and short extension ladder used.