Frustration over Shrewsbury potholes appeal

Kim Downer is still highlighting the numerous potholes in his hometown

Residents in Weston Lullingfields, north of Baschurch, previously said they “will not stop” applying pressure to the authority “until the job is done right”.

Now the group, led by window cleaner Kim Downer, has expressed its “frustration” after the latest visit from highways contractors saw numerous potholes “simply have circles drawn around them”.

Mr Downer, who claims to have been campaigning for better roads in the village for years, brought the issue to light again in September, saying HGVs using deteriorating roads caused homes to “shake”.

Since then, highways contractors visited the area to complete what Mr Downer called a number of “bodged repairs” on the main road passing through the village.

After raising concerns over the state of the roads once again, Mr Downer said more contractors have returned to paint circles around the worst affected areas.

“We’re incredibly frustrated at what they’re doing,” said Mr Downer, 75.

“They’ve come along and circled a load of different potholes all along the road, which will be filled in for a week or two before it comes back up and the hole reappears.

“They’ve come out here so why don’t they just resurface the whole road? It’s needed doing for years. It’s a joke that they’ve just circled all the potholes and plan to fill them in individually one by one.

"They would save a lot of money if they did a proper job in the first place."

Mr Downer added that the crossroads at Baschurch were a danger to cyclists.