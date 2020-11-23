Points failure in Shrewsbury leads to train delays

The operator said there were only a a small number of cancellations and delays while the problem was being fixed.
The company said: “Following a points failure near Shrewsbury station on Monday morning a small number of Birmingham-bound services were subject to delays and cancellations. Network Rail engineers attended the scene and services had returned to normal by 9am.
“We apologise to affected passengers and advise anyone whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”