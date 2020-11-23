Clun Bridge to be closed again for urgent repairs

Clun Bridge

Clun Bridge, which carries the A488 over the River Clun, will be closed from Monday, December 7 to Friday, December 11, to enable the council to undertake urgent repairs to the damaged upstream and downstream bridge parapets. Work will also include repairs to the kerb build-out at the bridge.

The bridge, which is estimated to date back to the 15th century, was already repaired in the summer of this year. The Grade II* listed bridge is the main entry way into the south Shropshire town and damage caused by large vehicles has long been a problem for the local council.

Due to the nature of the upcoming repair works in December, a full road closure and signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

When the bridge is closed a signed diversion will be in place diverting traffic via the B4368, B4385, A4113 and A488.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge being closed once again for more urgent repairs, following those of June and July, will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Nigel Hartin, local Shropshire councillor for Clun, added: “Hopefully the bridge CCTV cameras, which are currently off site being repaired, will be back in place by the time the bridge reopens to traffic, so that we can again capture registration numbers should the bridge be hit again.”

Mr Hartin previously said Shropshire Council and Clun Town Council were looking at ways to prevent HGV traffic coming through Clun.

The council have installed CCTV cameras on the bridge in the hopes of catching the registrations of the vehicles that hit it.