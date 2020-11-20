Man taken to hospital after south Shropshire crash

Five fire appliances were sent from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington to the scene in Leebotwood at around 8pm on Thursday night.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by police at 8:04pm last night to a single vehicle RTC in Leebotwood, Church Stretton.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival crews found a car, which had gone down an embankment with one patient.

"The driver, a man, was extricated from the vehicle and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Fire crews used a ladder, cutting equipment and small gear to release the man from the car.