Cut in early-morning train fares to London

A rail company will allow West Midland passengers to travel to London at off-peak rates on Fridays, starting today.

The move, by Avanti West Coast, will see the large cuts to the cost of early-morning train journeys.

It will see the price of a standard rush-hour one-way ticket from Shrewsbury to London, bought on the day of travel, cut from £151.50 to £55.90, a saving of 63 per cent.

The fare from Wolverhampton to London will fall from £92.00 £42.20, a cut of 54 per cent.

The cheapest tickets, when bought in advance, will now cost £12.50 from Shrewsbury and £8.50 from Wolverhampton.

Normally, passengers will have to wait until after 9.30am to take advantage of off-peak fares.

Demand

Avanti said the trial would run into the New Year, meaning that customers would now be able to travel on any train to enable them to make the most of their Fridays.

The company had already lifted afternoon peak restrictions on Fridays, making the day entirely off peak.

Sarah Copley, executive director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Removing the Friday morning restrictions gives customers more freedom to choose when they travel and when lockdown measures ease make the most of their extended weekends and days out.

“Just as importantly it allows us to spread demand and maintain social distancing on board our services. This will help our customers who decide to travel, to travel with confidence.”

The price cut has been welcomed by passenger watchdog group Transport Focus.