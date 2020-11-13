Tank buff is on warpath over road near Shrewsbury

Tom Kaye from Mytton

Mytton, near Shrewsbury, is littered with deep craters in the road surface due to drainage issues and heavy vehicles travelling through.

Now Tom Kaye, a former schoolteacher who owns several tanks and other military vehicles and memorabilia, thinks Shropshire Council’s road repair team needs to fix up, look sharp, and come up with some permanent repairs before even worse damage is done this winter.

Tom, who was a design and technology teacher at Meole Brace School for 38 years, said: “It’s breaking up because water is running out through the road.

"People have been out to repair it a number of times but they just fill it up with tarmac, water gets in, a few heavy vehicles drive over it and it’s back to square one. It doesn’t last two minutes. There needs to be a long term solution.

“We get lots of heavy farm vehicles on the road so we need repairs that can withstand it.

“The water is the main problem. I don’t know if it’s a drainage issue.