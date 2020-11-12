'We're sick of bodged repairs': Villagers near Shrewsbury claim contractors did 'half a job' filling potholes

Kim Downer claims contractors only did half a job filling potholes in Weston Lullingfields

Residents in Weston Lullingfields, north of Baschurch, said they "will not stop" applying pressure to Shropshire Council "until the job is done right".

It comes after contractors visited the area and filled potholes following a campaign last month.

But Mr Kim Downer, who has lived in the village for 40 years, said only the worst hole has been filled and others which were left are still a danger.

Kim Downer of Weston Lullifields has said that Shropshire Council came out to repair road/potholes but have 'bodged' it just doing the worst of the potholes and nothing else. In Picture: Mr Kim Downer and local resident Sheila Lea..

"They've come and filled one side of the road, which was a large verge and often flooded," he said.

"But just a short distance further on up the road there's a load more which need doing. I don't know why they couldn't do them all at once and do them properly rather than half a job.

"We're sick of bodged repairs which come up after a day's rain, it needs to be filled properly.

"Us residents won't stop pressuring the council until the job is done right. We've had enough – it's been over three years that we've been campaigning for better roads in this village and the bodged job they've done is just not acceptable."

Kim Downer and local resident Sheila Lea highlight the state of the roads

Other concerns raised by villagers include the frequency of HGVs passing through the area.

Mr Downer, 75, who owns a window cleaning business, said: "The crossroads at Baschurch are particularly bad and are a danger to motorists and cyclists.

"HGVs which shouldn't be using these roads are also passing through here frequently."