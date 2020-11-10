Long-running M6 roadworks to end six months early

Work on the M6 will end six months early

Drivers have become used to travelling at reduced speeds on the 17-mile stretch between Stafford and Stoke over the last two years as part of the scheme to create a smart motorway.

Disruption will continue for almost a year but Highways England says the work should be completed by September next year rather than the planned March 2022.

It said a contraflow system introduced last year, reducing the number of motorway closures needed by around half, had helped move the project.

Spokesman Peter Smith said: “We are always looking for ways to get work done as quickly as possible and were acutely aware that such a major scheme was likely to cause some disruption for road users and the local community for quite a long time.

“That is why we introduced the contraflow and we are delighted that it has proved so effective and shaved six months off the scheme.

“We were also able to keep working and make progress despite the Covid pandemic, by introducing the appropriate measures to keep our workers safe.

“As ever, we are grateful to people for their patience during this work and are happy that we have been able to spare them at least six months disruption.”

The hard shoulder is being turned into an extra traffic lane between junctions 13 and 15, while overhead gantries will provide traffic information and control speeds.