Telford main road closed after two police incidents

Officers attended the A442 Queensway near to the Hollinswood interchange at about 3.15am today.

West Mercia Police confirmed the incident involved a "woman in distress", and that she is receiving appropriate medical care.

This came just hours after emergency services were called to the same location under similar circumstances to reports of a man in distress.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists were advised to avoid the area during the incident at about 7.55pm yesterday.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance.