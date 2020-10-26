Five taken to hospital after car hits tree in Bridgnorth crash

St Nicholas Church. Pic: Google Street View

All five of the car's occupants were hurt, two of them seriously, in the crash on Saturday night. It happened near St Nicholas Church, Oldbury, Bridgnorth, soon after 11pm.

Five ambulances and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene after the car hit a tree and flipped.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found a car on its roof with damage to all four sides.

"There were five patients in total. A woman in the rear seat was trapped for around half an hour.

"Firefighters worked with ambulance staff to extricate her. After being assessed at the scene, she was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling with the ambulance crew.

“The driver of the car, a man, was taken to the same hospital with the other doctor travelling with that ambulance crew.

“A second rear seat passenger was assessed at the scene. He was taken on blue lights to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

"The third person in the rear of the car had been able to get out of the vehicle himself but was taken to the same hospital.