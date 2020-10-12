Trains cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to signalling issues

By Megan Archer

Trains have been cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury this morning due to a fault with the signalling system.

There are signalling problems
West Midlands Railway reported the issues during rush hour this morning – and have said road transport has been ordered to run between both areas.

In a tweet, WMR said: "Problems reported. Cancellations to services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury: Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury the line towards Shrewsbury is blocked.

"Road transport has been ordered to run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury."

