Traffic calming scheme near Bridgnorth schools has 'improved visibility and space', says councillor

Councillor Julia Buckley is trialling a traffic calming scheme in Bridgnorth

The scheme, being captained by Councillor Julia Buckley, will see cones line Innage Lane near to three schools between 8.30am and 9.30am, and 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

It aims to stop cars from congesting the area and make it easier and safer for parents dropping off and collecting pupils, and students walking to and from school.

The scheme sees traffic calming measures placed near to St John's Catholic Primary School, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School and Bridgnorth Endowed School.

Councillor Buckley, who represents East ward on Bridgnorth Town Council, requested permission from Shropshire Council to test the measures until October half term.

Parents are able to apply to the schools for free parking on Innage Lane car park to mitigate the reduced space while dropping off and collecting pupils.

Councillor Buckley said: "Our local schools have been brilliant at adapting to covid with staggered start times, one-way systems and two-metre markings on the pavement to help everyone get to school safely.

"Parents are supportive too wearing masks at drop off and accommodating different times for different classes.

"Our remaining concern is for the safety of pedestrians, who are forced off the most narrow stretch of footpath, often into the road.

"We had several incidents of children, parents and teenagers crossing the road, not at the zebra crossing, into traffic and between parked cars.

"By clearing some space on the road opposite the most narrow footpath this seems to have improved visibility, space and reduced the pinch points.

"But obviously we are working closely with parents and residents to ensure everyone has access to safe parking.

"Many parents don't realise they are entitled to a free car parking pass on Innage Lane Car park just by giving their car registration number to the school reception."