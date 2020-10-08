HS2 reveals extension plan despite concerns on future

An artist's impression of HS2

The measures include the expansion of Manchester’s Piccadilly and Airport stations and an extra rail connection from Crewe to the North.

They have been welcomed by business leaders in the West Midlands but come amid concerns Ministers are yet to commit to building the £106 billion line in its entirety.

Boris Johnson signed off on the first phase of the controversial line – which carves through Staffordshire on its way from London to the West Midlands – in February, while legislation for Phase 2a between Birmingham and Crewe has yet to be signed off by Parliament.

Meanwhile, more than 50 MPs and business leaders have this week written to the PM urging him to back Phase 2b, which would run from Birmingham to Leeds via a new East Midlands hub station in Nottinghamshire.

Signatories include the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and Midlands Connect.

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “The Prime Minister reiterated his intention to level up the country at the Conservative Party conference and it’s fair to say that HS2 will play a vital role in delivering that vision.

“While a number of announcements were made in relation to the western leg of the project, we look forward to the release of the IRP [Integrated Rail Plan] later this year.

“As we made clear in our submission to the National Infrastructure Commission, we need to see HS2 delivered in full across the west and east legs.

"It will raise productivity levels, encourage social mobility, reduce transport emissions and catalyse regeneration across towns and cities that require urgent investment.

“In particular, it will put Greater Birmingham at the heart of a new national network and open up a raft of new domestic markets for our businesses to explore and expand into – put simply, the prize on offer couldn’t be any clearer.”

Lichfield’s Tory MP Michael Fabricant has called on Ministers to reconsider HS2 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.