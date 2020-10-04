Car ends up on roof in A442 crash

A car ended up on its roof after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the A442 in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

A sock photo of an aerial view showing the Stirchley Interchange over the A442 in Telford
The crash happened at the Stirchley Interchange.

Emergency services were called at 12.45am with police and the fire service quickly on the scene.

It is not thought anyone was hurt in the crash and firefighters from Tweedale said they made sure the vehicle, which was on its roof, was safe before leaving police to deal with it.

On Saturday police warned drivers to take care in the wet conditions after a driver lost control and hit a crash barrier on a slip road onto the A442. Nobody was injured in that crash.

