Woman taken to hospital after two-car smash on A5 near Staffordshire/ Shropshire border
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the A5 on the Staffordshire/ Shropshire border this morning.
Police and the ambulance service attended the two-car smash at Ivetsey Bank near the Bradford Arms, at the junction for Wheaton Aston, just before 7am.
A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, suffered injuries not thought to be serious and was taken by ambulance to New Cross Hospital.
Everyone involved had managed to get out of the vehicles themselves.
The crash partially blocked the busy A5 with slow moving traffic in both directions.
