Two-car crash closes main road in Shrewsbury

The A49 between the Sundorne and Preston roundabouts has been closed by police after an incident involving two vehicles.

At around 4.30pm, emergency services were called to the scene in Shrewsbury to reports of a crash between two cars, and one person was trapped.

Two fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury, and the police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

Police said: "Please be advised serious RTC on the A49 between Preston and Sundorne roundabout, Shrewsbury. Road likely to be closed for some time, delays expected."