Menu

Advertising

Two-car crash closes main road in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

A two-car crash has closed a main road in Shrewsbury.

The A49 between the Sundorne and Preston roundabouts has been closed by police after an incident involving two vehicles.

At around 4.30pm, emergency services were called to the scene in Shrewsbury to reports of a crash between two cars, and one person was trapped.

Two fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury, and the police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

Police said: "Please be advised serious RTC on the A49 between Preston and Sundorne roundabout, Shrewsbury. Road likely to be closed for some time, delays expected."

Transport News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News