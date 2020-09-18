Call for action over accident-prone junction

Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, Heather Kidd, has raised concerns following fatal crash by the junction near Chirbury last year.

Councillor Kidd said: “At the Folly Junction on the B4386, visibility is very poor when you are coming from the Chirbury direction and there have been numerous accidents over the years.

“A person died in July 2019 and representatives from the parish council and I met officers from Shropshire Council at the junction on August 1 2019.

"We agreed on a number of measures to improve safety here including new white lining and signage which is re-sited and is also not misleading as it is now.

“After a lot of chasing up by me – we did receive a plan in January 2020 but nothing has happened since.”

Councillor Kidd has submitted questions to be discussed at the next full Shropshire Council meeting next Thursday.

Shropshire Council were approached for a comment.