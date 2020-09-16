Driver hits out over 'appalling' state of potholes near Shrewsbury

Sharon Thomas said she has contacted Shropshire Council numerous times to get the roads fixed, but they have only undertaken surface dressing, which she claimed a council boss told her would at least “make the road look nice”.

Sharon, who lives on Long Lane in Longden, just outside of Shrewsbury, said the roads have been riddled with potholes recently, and she has spoken to council staff numerous times but nothing has been done to permanently fix the problem.

“My road is a one track narrow lane,” she said.

“The condition of the road is appalling – I had a brand new car in March and I had to be towed out of a pothole it was so deep. Nothing is being done, and its a terrible thing that’s happening.

Potholes on Long Lane, Longden

“Kier have been contacted to dress the lanes, but it is only ever temporary. There is a chicken farm down the road that is now appealing for an extension.

"Its only a little lane and so many lorries come through it already, and at fast speeds.

"We tried to get speed limits a few years ago and it didn’t happen. Children live on this road.

Advertising

“They have redressed the road, but there are constantly huge lorries coming through so it does nothing.

"I have spoken to people from the council who said dressing the road would at least make it look nice.”

Potholes on Long Lane, Longden

After her car got stuck in the pothole back in March, Sharon had to be towed out and pay out around £600 for damage.

Advertising

She added: “There are so many potholes on the road, I pay full council tax, I don’t think it’s right.

"When I had to be towed out of a pothole earlier this year, it was raining and I couldn’t see the pothole clearly as it was full of water late at night.

"At 6.30am the next morning I reported it to the council, at 10.30am they came to fill it in.

“Lorries come through so fast, the potholes reappear so quickly.”

Shropshire Council declined to comment.