Waiting could soon be over as station takes shape

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Transport | Published:

A heritage railway station's opening in Mid Wales moved a step closer after steelwork for the waiting room was put up.

The new waiting room at Corwen

The structure will be a vital part of the new station

Barnett Engineering, from Rhosllanerchrugog, supplied and put up the structure, which will be a vital part of the new station in Corwen, bringing visitors from Llangollen into the town centre.

At the moment passengers have to get off the trains at a temporary station and walk into the town.

The structure had to be strong enough to support the station canopy. With it now in place, work has already begun on paving the station area.

Project leader Richard Dixon-Gough said: “I would like to thank Barnett Engineering for their work to help us complete this project.

"The steelwork is a further example of how the overall project is now coming together after many years of planning and hard work by a small band of volunteers on site. 

“Once completed and passed fit for purpose the new build station and infrastructure will be opened to the public and will increase footfall within Corwen helping to boost the local economy.”

