Traffic queue as M54 junction three closed due to debris

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Transport | Published:

Dozens of cars queued on the M54 near Tong this morning due to debris on the road.

The M54 junction three eastbound entry slip was closed at around 7am this morning due to debris on the slip road.

Highways England said the debris was bags of concrete that had fallen from a vehicle.

Three Highways England traffic officers were on the scene clearing away the debris so cars could pass through.

Dozens of cars were held up as a result, and the traffic went back to junction four.

At 7.45am, Highways England said: "Update: Traffic has been released on the #M54 J3 #TongVillage eastbound sorry for the inconvenience."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

