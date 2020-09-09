Flexible train tickets for part-time commuters

West Midlands Trains, which runs local commuter services throughout the West Midlands and Shropshire, has launched its new Flexi-Travel ticket which allows commuters to make 10 return journeys on the same route within one calendar month.

The ticket is not time restricted, and represents a five per cent saving compared with buying return tickets.

Lawrence Bowman, deputy managing director of West Midlands Trains, said: “With recent research indicating a change in work patterns and people splitting their working week between home and office, this ticket represents an affordable solution for our customers.

"Flexi-Travel is a fairer, flexible ticket which responds to these major changes and provides the best value for part-time commuters.”

Flexi-Travel is available to purchase from staffed tickets offices at stations on all West Midlands Railway routes, as well as all London Northwestern Railway routes in and out of London. All tickets must have the same start and end stations.